Couple caught on video dumping bikes in drain; oBike files police report

Bicycle-sharing firm oBike has filed a police report over the dumping of two of its bicycles into a drain, captured in a video.

The company confirmed with The Straits Times yesterday that it has filed a police report. The police told ST that investigations are ongoing.

In the video that went viral yesterday, a man and a woman are seen wheeling a bicycle each into a drain beside a flight of stairs.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Sunday, between 4pm and 5pm, in Lower Delta Road.

Mr Edward Chen, co-founder and chief marketing officer of oBike, told ST that oBike is "aware of the video that is currently circulating online and can verify that the bicycles in the video belong to us".

"It is evident that the perpetrators have damaged our bikes maliciously and we strongly condemn their behaviour," he said. "Our operations teams are working closely with the police to identify those responsible."

oBike has lodged five police reports of vandalism and abuse cases since its official launch in April this year.

There was a 2 per cent decrease in the number of indiscriminately parked oBikes from September to October, Mr Chen said.

He attributed this to several factors, including "better awareness through constant education and our launch of the geofencing feature".

oBike also launched a cashback incentive campaign to reward those who move indiscriminately parked bikes, or bikes that are parked in obscure places.

Mr Chen added that the company was created "with the mission to provide a convenient, environmentally friendly mode of transportation in Singapore".

He called on riders to be more civic-minded for "a pleasant experience for all".