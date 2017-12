SINGAPORE - A counter-terrorism exercise was held at the State Courts on Thursday (Dec 7) from 12pm to 2pm.

Earlier on Thursday, the police shared details of the exercise in a Facebook post.

"Exercise in progress" signage will be displayed at and around the exercise areas, and blanks will be fired during the exercise, it said.

The public were advised not be alarmed and may contact the police on 1800-255-0000 for further enquiries.