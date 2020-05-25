Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice and Japanese food street listed as places visited by Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (May 25) named Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice and Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street as public places visited by Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes.

Providing this list of places visited by cases in the community when they were infectious for the first time, the ministry stated that a confirmed case had visited the NTUC FairPrice on May 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

On May 21, a confirmed case visited the Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street @ Jurong Point from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

People who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit, and see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms, MOH said.

There were 344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday noon, with the lower number of cases partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

The new cases comprise 338 migrant workers living in dormitories, two work permit holders, one permanent resident and three Singaporeans, MOH said on Monday evening.

This brings Singapore's total count to 31,960.

There were six new cases in the community on Monday, up from the four community cases reported on Sunday.

Three of the six community cases were picked up during the screening of pre-school staff. One of them was a 25-year-old pre-school employee who went to work at Learning Vision @ NUHS.

A fourth is linked to the CDPL Tuas dormitory cluster, a fifth to the Cassia @ Penjuru cluster, while the sixth, a 48-year-old man from China, has been linked to a previous contact but not to any cluster.

There were no new clusters for the second consecutive day.

With the 862 more cases discharged on Monday, 49 per cent, or 15,729, of the total Covid-19 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the disease.

The rate of discharge picked up about three weeks ago, with daily discharge figures exceeding new patients in the past fortnight.

This leaves 16,199 active cases who remain either in hospital or community facilities, of whom eight are in the intensive care unit according to Monday's update.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with MOH partly attributing this to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

The daily average has increased from four two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

Singapore has seen 23 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.4 million people. Some 345,000 have died.