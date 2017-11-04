Consumer Electronics Fair with a DIY twist

The popular Consumer Electronics Fair at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre is in full swing, with the latest gadgets and gizmos on display drawing the expected crowds.

One of the highlights is a booth managed by The Techanic, which lets people build their own personal computers on the spot, starting from about $600.

Said Mr Chung Rong Jie, founder of The Techanic, which deals in computer parts: "Usually in fairs like this, people do finished products. That customers can 'do-it-yourself' at an IT show is quite unconventional."

Mr Chung, who is participating in the fair for the fourth time, said traffic so far has been about the same as at previous fairs, although he is expecting the highest amount of sales of computer parts today.

Mr Brandon Yu, Singapore consumer lead for Lenovo, said things have been relatively quiet so far. "However, sales will usually pick up over the weekend," he said.

Lenovo has taken a large booth for the first time, and he said customers can look forward to Star Wars-themed products like laptops and smartphone-powered augmented reality headsets launching today.

All visitors are eligible for a lucky dip with no minimum spending required.

Prizes up for grabs include a Samsung 49-inch UHD Curved Smart TV, a Sony ILCE A600L camera and the Parrot Mambo FPV drone.

The Consumer Electronics Fair, organised by Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary Exhibits Inc, is at Level 3 from 11am to 9pm and at Level 4 from noon to 9pm. It ends tomorrow. For more information visit https://www.cefshow.com/