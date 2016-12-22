Conger eel rice kit passes AVA's radioactivity testing, safe for consumption: Muji

SINGAPORE - Muji's conger eel rice kit is safe for consumption, the Japanese retail store said on Thursday (Dec 22).

The product passed radioactivity testing by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), Muji said in a media statement.

"Following the confirmation (from AVA), we will continue the sales of the product," it said.

But Muji will also continue to accept return and refunds of the product until Dec 31, it added.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Muji Singapore removed the conger eel rice kit from its shelves on Dec 16 due to concerns that they may have come from areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

This came after reports that the eel rice kit and crab rice kit were recalled in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The crab rice kit is not available in Singapore, Muji said.

Customers can find out more from Muji's customer service department. They can be contacted at 6346-4123 or customerservice@muji.com.sg.