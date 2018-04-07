Competition watchdog gets new name, bigger role

Ensuring that businesses here do not have an unfair advantage is but one of the roles of the newly renamed Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

As of April 1, the CCCS, which was previously called the Competition Commission of Singapore, has also taken over the enforcement of rules relating to retailers that persist in unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

Spring Singapore, which previously administered the Act, merged with International Enterprise Singapore on the same day to form Enterprise Singapore.

The new agency focuses on providing support for local businesses, while continuing to oversee regulations involving safety requirements for consumer goods.

The CCCS said the Consumers Association of Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board will remain the first points of contact for complaints by local consumers and tourists, respectively.

Retailers that do not stop their unfair practices, such as making false claims, will be referred to the CCCS for investigation. The agency is empowered to gather evidence against such businesses, file injunction applications against them and enforce compliance with injunction orders issued by the courts.

"The complementary nature of competition and consumer protection work allows CCCS to better regulate and promote well-functioning markets," the agency said.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay