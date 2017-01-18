Competition to sharpen capabilities of ground-based air defence units

SINGAPORE - To beef up their capabilities in guarding Singapore's skies against aerial threats, the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) ground-based air defence (GBAD) units are taking part in a unique exercise which pits their skills against one another.

The 12-day Flaming Arrow Challenge, which ends this Friday (Jan 20), will see eight GBAD units vying to be the best outfit. They are put through realistic scenarios, such as engaging enemy aircraft and staying undetected in the jungle with camouflage.

On Wednesday (Jan 18) morning, Senior Minister of State for Defence Mohamad Maliki Osman visited the Safti Live Firing area, where the exercise was taking place.

Dr Maliki was shown how a Super Puma helicopter executed flight manoeuvres to evade being shot down and was also given a rundown of GBAD weapons, such as the SPYDER and RBS-70 missile systems.

He was accompanied by members of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord) for the visit.

The Flaming Arrow exercise, now in its fourth run, has 132 personnel from eight units taking part this year.

There are six components to the competition, which include a combat shoot to gauge the participants' accuracy with small arms; a test to see how units defend against ground attacks; and an engineering and maintenance competition.

The Defence Ministry said the competition "allows the RSAF to sharpen its air defence capabilities and hones the competency of the GBAD units in air defence operations".