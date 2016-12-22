Company director sentenced to 30 months' jail for corruption

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean company director in the waterproofing and general works industry, was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment for corruption, on Thursday (Dec 22).

Ling Chun Teck Donald, of TAC Contracts, had been giving corrupt payments to his clients, including managing agents, contractors and property agents, when his company won jobs with them, said the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

Investigations showed that the payments were disguised as referral fees, commissions, or tokens of appreciation, and given to his clients in cash either personally or by his sales staff.

On Oct 24, Ling pleaded guilty to six charges under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241 for corruptly giving gratification, as well as 14 charges of corruptly giving gratification with common intention under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

Another 517 charges had been taken into consideration during sentencing.

He is appealing and is out on $200,000 bail.

Ling had previously been charged on June 29, for 121 counts of corruptly giving gratification amounting to at least $145,353 to 31 employees from various companies. The amounts were given to advance the business interests of TAC Contracts.

Ling also faced 416 charges of corruptly giving gratification amounting to at least $316,281.10, each with common intention together with one of his 12 sales employees. The amounts were given to 76 employees from various organisations, so that Ling's company could be awarded with jobs and contracts with them.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption and any criminal activity. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," CPIB said.