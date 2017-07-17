Commuters can take a bus to Sentosa from July 30 when bus service 123 extends its route

SINGAPORE - Commuters can take the bus to Sentosa from July 30, when bus service 123 extends its route to the southern island.

The bus service, which plies from Bukit Merah Interchange, will be extended to Sentosa's Beach Station Bus Terminal, the Land Transport Authority and SBS Transit said in a statement on Monday (July 17).

Within Sentosa, the buses will pick up and drop off passengers at three bus stops: Resorts World Sentosa (14519) along Sentosa Gateway; Merlion Plaza (14521) along Artillery Avenue; and Opposite Merlion Plaza (14529) along Artillery Avenue.

The change in its route also means that buses on service 123 will no longer go to HarbourFront Bus Interchange.

It will also no longer stop at three bus stops along Telok Blangah Road: VivoCity (14141); Opposite VivoCity (14119); and HarbourFront Station Exit A (14129).

Commuters headed for these stops from Tiong Bahru Road, Lower Delta Road and Bukit Purmei Avenue can take service 123M instead. Other commuters who wish to get to VivoCity and HarbourFront Station can disembark and transfer to services 65 or 855 along Lower Delta Road.

Buses on service 123 depart from Bukit Merah Bus Interchange from 5.45am to 11.45pm from Mondays to Saturdays and from 6am to 11.45pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Buses on service 123 departing from Sentosa's Beach Station Bus Terminal will operate from 6am to 11.45pm from Mondays to Saturdays, and from 6.15am to 11.45pm on Sundays and public holidays.

With this new service, Sentosa will be even more accessible to visitors. In April, a one-way Sentosa Gateway Tunnel for motorists leaving the island was opened to ease congestion.

There are at least two other bus services that go to Sentosa - SMRT's bus services 188R and 963R, both of which go to Resorts World Sentosa.

For more information, visit LTA and SBS Transit's websites.