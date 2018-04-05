Commonwealth Games kick off in Australia

Flag-bearer and shooter Teo Shun Xie led the Singapore contingent into the Carrara Stadium as the 21st Commonwealth Games opened with a spectacular three-hour ceremony on the Gold Coast, Australia, last night.

A capacity crowd of 35,000 and an estimated 1.5 billion television viewers watched as Prince Charles declared the Games open after he received the Queen's Baton.

The Games feature 18 sports and 6,600 athletes and officials from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories. Singapore is represented by 60 athletes in 11 sports, with the swimmers, shuttlers, gymnasts and paddlers beginning their campaigns today. The event runs until April 15.

