Commitment in an arranged marriage

Mr Gopal Krishnan Nair, 85, was the breadwinner as a court intepreter, while Mrs Sarada Nair, 80, looked after the home and brought up their three children.

Whenever Mrs Nair needed money for the household, Mr Nair would give her some. He never questioned her purchases.

Trust, the couple stressed, was very important.

Arguments are common between husband and wife but couples must not stay bitter, said Mr Nair.

Mrs Nair said she knew that her husband was "a good man" from the very start as he did not drink or smoke.

On the day of their first meeting at her home, she remembers looking out of her window and seeing a "tall, fair-skinned man with lots of hair".

MAKING A COMMITMENT For us, we made a commitment to each other so we do not think of leaving the relationship. That is just how it is. MR GOPAL KRISHNAN NAIR THE IMPORTANCE OF SPACE I don't try to control my husband. It's important to give each other space. MRS SARADA NAIR Theirs was an arranged marriage and they divided their roles very precisely.

She laughed and said: "I liked how he looked."

Her father had arranged the meeting and Mr Nair went with an older friend.

He noticed that unlike other girls, she did not wear any make-up. He even recalls that she was dressed simply in a blouse and skirt, and had a little scar on her right leg.

The couple were married at Sri Krishnan Temple in Waterloo Street within six months, on Sept 2, 1960.

"Our relationship is not like what the young couples have these days," Mr Nair said.

He feels that education and a good economy have changed the dynamics of relationships as people are more knowledgeable and have more options now.

"For us, we made a commitment to each other so we do not think of leaving the relationship. That is just how it is," he said.