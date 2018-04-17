Comfort cab driver sacked for reversing into man in Eunos Crescent carpark, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A Comfort taxi driver was sacked after he was filmed reversing into a 75-year-old man at a Eunos carpark on Sunday (April 15).

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which was shared widely on Facebook since Monday, shows the man walking across the carpark with several plastic bags in both hands.

A Comfort taxi suddenly reverses into him, with the impact knocking the man off his feet.

The taxi driver is seen approaching the man to help.

The police said they were alerted to the accident between a taxi and a 75-year-old pedestrian at Block 7 Eunos Crescent at around 9am on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force added that the man was conscious when taken to the Changi General Hospital.

In response to queries from ST, taxi operator ComfortDelgro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "This is a terrible accident which could well have been avoided had the cabby exercised greater care and caution."

She said that the company has since terminated the taxi driver's hiring agreement, and will be assisting police in their investigations.

She added that the victim has since been discharged from hospital.

"We are trying to contact him and his family and will assist them the best we can," she said.

Police investigations are ongoing.