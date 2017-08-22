No effort spared to search for missing sailors of American warship: MPA CEO

SINGAPORE - No effort will be spared to search for the 10 missing sailors from the American warship USS John S. McCain, which collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday morning, said Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chief executive Andrew Tan on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Mr Tan said more assets have been deployed on Tuesday morning, including those of the United States.

"So everyone is working closely together to make sure that we spare no effort in terms of searching for the unaccounted for," he said.

Search and rescue operations for the 10 missing sailors from the American guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain continued through the night, after the warship collided with a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC east of Singapore.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Safety@Sea Conference, Mr Tan said the USS John S. McCain is currently being inspected.

He also conveyed his thoughts to the families of those missing and injured.

"This incident took place in Singapore waters and MPA continues to lead the search and rescue efforts," he said.

"All in all, we have to work very hard together, and make sure that we do what we must to locate the unaccounted for crew."

Apart from the 10 who are missing, five US sailors were injured. Four of them were evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces Super Puma helicopter, which landed on the lawns of Singapore General Hospital, where they are believed to be warded. The fifth did not need further medical attention.

Speaking at the conference at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel on Tuesday, MPA chairman Niam Chiang Meng said that the collision between the American warship and the oil tanker showed that efforts have to be stepped up to enhance safety at sea.

"Our hearts go out to the missing sailors and the injured. We hope that (those missing) will be found speedily and those injured will recover quickly," he added. "We need to continue our push to improve safety at sea."

More than 250 international maritime professionals attended the conference, which is part of the annual Safety@Sea Week from Monday to Friday.

At the event, Mr Niam said that to improve safety, MPA will be launching three out of seven modules under the Sense-making Analytics For maritime Event Recognition project from September. The three modules are automated movement detection, infringement analytics and pilot boarding detection.

The project, a collaboration between MPA and IBM, aims to develop and test new analytics-based technologies, which will go towards improving maritime and port operations to cater to increasing growth in vessel traffic in Singapore.

Mr Niam also noted that Singapore is located at one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, and therefore has a key role to play in helping reduce and prevent maritime accidents.

"Despite the many advancements in technology, accidents at sea still continue to be a serious concern," he added.

"The consequences are harsh, ranging from the loss of human lives and property to last damage to the marine environment and eco-system. Thus, improving maritime safety must be a key imperative of ours."