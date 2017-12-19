Collision in Ang Mo Kio leaves four injured

A lorry and a car collided at a junction in Ang Mo Kio yesterday, leaving four people with minor injuries.

The collision occurred at around 2.10pm at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenues 5 and 8.

Photographs of the aftermath of the accident posted online showed the lorry lying on its side, blocking a few lanes on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 2.12pm.

The SCDF spokesman said four people were found to have suffered minor injuries but they did not want to be taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the police were at the scene but no police action was required.

Lydia Lam