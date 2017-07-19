COEs finish mostly higher in second round of bidding in July 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly higher in the second round of bidding in July on Wednesday (July 19).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $42,801 to $44,002.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - increased from $49,802 to $50,001.
For the Open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $49,899 to $50,101.
Motorcycle premiums went down, from $6,001 to 5,851.
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also rose, from $40,212 to $42,809.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|44,002
|42,801
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|50,001
|49,802
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|42,809
|40,212
|D - Motorcycle
|5,851
|6,001
|E - Open
|50,101
|49,899
Source: Land Transport Authority