COEs finish mostly higher in second round of bidding in July 2017

Vehicles on AYE near Clementi Sports Hall.
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly higher in the second round of bidding in July on Wednesday (July 19).
 
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $42,801 to $44,002.
 
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp -  increased from $49,802 to $50,001.
 
For the Open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $49,899 to $50,101.
 
Motorcycle premiums went down, from $6,001 to 5,851.
 
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also rose, from $40,212 to $42,809.
 

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 44,002 42,801
B - Car (above 1600cc)  50,001 49,802
C - Goods vehicle & bus 42,809 40,212
D - Motorcycle 5,851  6,001
E - Open 50,101 49,899

Source: Land Transport Authority

