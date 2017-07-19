COEs finish mostly higher in second round of bidding in July 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly higher in the second round of bidding in July on Wednesday (July 19).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $42,801 to $44,002.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - increased from $49,802 to $50,001.

For the Open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $49,899 to $50,101.

Motorcycle premiums went down, from $6,001 to 5,851.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also rose, from $40,212 to $42,809.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 44,002 42,801 B - Car (above 1600cc) 50,001 49,802 C - Goods vehicle & bus 42,809 40,212 D - Motorcycle 5,851 6,001 E - Open 50,101 49,899

Source: Land Transport Authority