Clubs with jackpot machines must adopt self-exclusion scheme: What you need to know

SINGAPORE - All private clubs that operate jackpot machine rooms must adopt the Centralised Self-Exclusion Scheme by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) from May 1 next year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Thursday (July 20).

Here is what you need to know about the new requirement.

Q: What is the scheme about?

A: The centralised self-exclusion system allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from non-casino gambling venues.

Self-exclusion was extended to non-casino gambling in 2014.

Currently, only 25 private clubs adopt the scheme and on a voluntary basis. Private clubs now implement self-exclusions only if the applicant is a member of the private club at the time of application.

Q: What are the new changes?

A: All private clubs with jackpot machine rooms must offer self-exclusion under the scheme from May 1 next year.

An application for self-exclusion under the scheme would mean the applicant cannot enter jackpot machine rooms in all the private clubs in Singapore, even if the applicant is not a member of the clubs.

Q: What does this mean for existing applicants?

A: If you have previously applied for self-exclusion from jackpot machine rooms, you will receive a letter about the new policy.

In the letter, you will be asked either to opt to be self-excluded from all jackpot machine rooms at private clubs in Singapore when the new policy takes effect, or to have your self-exclusion revoked.

Q: What does this mean for a member of a private club who wants to apply for self-exclusion from its jackpot machine room?

A: Your self-exclusion from the jackpot machine room of the club you are at will be implemented, since you are an existing member of the private club. When the new policy takes effect, you will automatically be self-excluded from all jackpot machine rooms operated by private clubs in Singapore, even if you are not a member of those clubs.

Q: What if you are not a member of any club but want to apply for self-exclusion?

A: When the new policy takes effect on May 1 next year, your self-exclusion will be implemented across all jackpot machine rooms operated by private clubs, whether or not you are a member there. However, your self-exclusion will not be implemented before the new policy takes effect, as you are not a club member.