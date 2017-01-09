Club shows its 'Seletar Spirit' in new book

The Seletar Country Club is one of many golf clubs in Singapore. But it boasts two areas that few can compete with - the unique wetlands fringing the course and a water sports centre that taps Seletar's river waters and reservoir.

The club, which moved to its present site near the Lower Seletar Reservoir in 1995, has long nurtured the grounds with the ecosystem's balance in mind. "The golf course is now home to various species of flora and fauna, from freshwater and shore birds to critically endangered plants. This makes for both a pleasant environment for golfers and a functional one for migratory birds," said former club chairman Wong Hung Khim.

Golf course architect Chris Pitman said such features which "separate this golf course from others in Singapore undoubtedly (make for) the authentic country club flavour that abounds at every turn".

The club's effort to protect the environment while preserving its golf heritage - which was audited and certified under the United States- based Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Programme - is captured in a coffee-table book that will be launched today.

The Seletar Spirit, published by ST Press, traces the club's history from a humble 10-hole golf course in 1934 at the former RAF Seletar airbase to its present-day site, with an 18-hole course and country club amenities, in Seletar Club Road.

Among other things, the heritage book highlights the Seletar Water Sports Centre, which the club operates. Members of the public can also register to join events.

The Seletar Lapwing Sea Scout Troop is unique to scouting history for being the only club attached to a country club and open to all students. Traditionally, scout groups are formed in schools as part of the co-curricular programme.

"In pioneering a Sea Scout Troop, the club has enabled an outreach to those outside the school system as well, such as ITE (Institute of Technical Education) and polytechnic students," said the group's scout leader Tan Hua Chiow.

Said former chairman Khoo Teng Chye, who spearheaded the book project: "We are a club with heart, and it is the Seletar spirit that keeps this heart beating."

The club's interests and activities, such as fund raising for charities, have made it attractive from a corporate point of view.

Mr Wolfgang Huppenbauer, president and chief executive of Daimler South East Asia, chose to join Seletar instead of other clubs "because it is a family club, very much appreciated and cared for by members who are very proud of being members".

"What I really like is the diversity of the people, from management to all walks of life, which makes the club very interesting and very comfortable to be with," he added.

Sport Singapore chairman Richard Seow, who described it as one of the country's finest golf clubs, said its contributions to community activities such as fund raisers "underline the stewardship of the club's leaders and members as an important contributor" to sports development in Singapore.

"The courage to dream, passion and commitment underscore what has been achieved at the club."

ST Press general manager Susan Long said: "It is a privilege to publish a book on a club with such a long, storied history as Seletar Country Club, which predates even Singapore's independence.

"We enjoyed producing this heritage book, which tapped extensively into SPH's deep archive and editorial resources."