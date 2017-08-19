Clinic gives $38,000 to help ST fund for needy kids

Ms Tan Bee Heong (at left), general manager of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, received a cheque for $38,000 from the managing director of Novu Medical Aesthetic Clinic, Ms Jennifer Loh, at the company's private patient appreciation event
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Ms Tan Bee Heong (at left), general manager of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, received a cheque for $38,000 from the managing director of Novu Medical Aesthetic Clinic, Ms Jennifer Loh, at the company's private patient appreciation event yesterday. The amount represented all the sales proceeds from Novu Medical Aesthetic Clinics between Aug 11 and Aug 13. Ms Loh said: "This is a collective effort of all our staff to give back to a worthy cause. This is also in line with our belief that we each play a part in supporting our community."

