The upcoming i Light Marina Bay 2017 festival in March will be introducing Art-Zoo, an inflatable playground designed in the setting of a zoological garden. Art-Zoo is one of three distinct festival hubs that are new to the festival this year, created by local artist and curator Jackson Tan. The playground will be set up at The Float @ Marina Bay. One of the inflatable installations is a giant spider measuring 25m by 21m and 12m in height. It requires six hours and more than 20 people to set up.