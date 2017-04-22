Clarke Quay attack: 3 more charged

Three more men were charged yesterday with rioting with a deadly weapon, following a fatal attack that took place at a Clarke Quay multi-storey carpark on Sunday.

Fino Foo Zhi Peng, 25, Terence Tan Chun Hon, 29, and Chew Wen Cai, 29, had allegedly gathered with Allan Ng Wei Wen, 30, Foo Yao Zhong, 25, Clinton Tan Sin Wee, 20, and Lye Wing Wai, 37, in an unlawful assembly.

Ng, Foo Yao Zhong and Clinton Tan have been charged with the same offence.

One or more men from the group attacked Mr Jeffrey Tan Jun Jie, 31, Mr Lim Soon Leng, 28, and Mr Xie Hui, 30, by hitting them with a metal rod.

The incident took place on level 2A of a carpark in River Valley Road at about 4am.

Mr Jeffrey Tan was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he died at about 10am on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that nine suspects have been arrested in relation to the case.

Investigations against the last three suspects, including Lye, are ongoing.

Foo, Terence Tan and Chew will be remanded at Central Police Division until April 27 when the case is mentioned.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.