Clap, clap, clap to wipe out mozzies

When Ms Jennie Toh first heard she would play a mosquito that would be killed during the National Day Parade (NDP), she was disappointed - to say the least.

But after some thought, the 22-year-old wushu instructor with Martial House realised she was part of a bigger show.

In her Mozzie Wipeout routine, during the first act, Living Together, the audience was encouraged to clap in rhythm to kill gigantic mosquitoes - puppets held by around 100 Martial House performers - that swarmed on to the stage.

"It's asking all Singaporeans to come together to kill the mosquitoes, it's asking everyone to unite," she said.

Ms Toh, who has performed at four previous NDPs, concluded brightly that mosquitoes are supposed to die after all.

Sitting beside her, RexArts part-time coach Shaun Tan, 22, played a mosquito fighter.

This was his first NDP, he said, and he was proud to perform on the national stage, in front of his biggest audience. "Your family, friends, all the people you know will get to see this segment."

He is honoured that RexArts was a part of NDP, saying: "We were only established a few years back and... we've been given a great opportunity to perform for the nation."