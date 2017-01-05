Civil service ends grad, non-grad grouping

It was a longstanding practice in the civil service to distinguish between graduates and non-graduates, with employees grouped into divisions according to their paper qualifications.

But on New Year's Day, that practice was done away with.

Officers are now referred to by their existing grades, which reflect their job scope and pay range.

The change is to drive home the point that career progression in the civil service depends on an employee's job performance and readiness to take on greater responsibility, said the Public Service Division (PSD).

It is also to address the perception that a person's educational level limits his career progression, the PSD told The Straits Times.

Other parts of the public sector, such as the police force and teaching profession, had taken similar steps to close the gap between graduates and non-graduates in terms of pay and promotion prospects.

