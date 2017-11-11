Christmas kicks off on Orchard Road with light-up

SINGAPORE - Christmas has officially begun along Orchard Road, with the light-up on Saturday (Nov 11). The lights span a total of 2.88 km from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura, including Scotts Road. The lights will stay on till Jan 1, 2018, from 3pm to midnight and even till 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

President Halimah Yacob officiated at the ceremony.

Besides lights, this year's celebrations will see Orchard Road's first Christmas Village, located at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. It will feature al fresco dining, a Hitachi Santa House and a carousel. The village will also host stores by over 25 brands, including Starbucks and Paul bakery.

In addition, Orchard Road will be dotted with streetside installations and pop-up stores.

"The lights this year are nice and I like the decorations, such as the lit banners and the huge Christmas trees," said technician Chua Chin Chye, 39.