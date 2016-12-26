Christmas baby, born at midnight, weighs 2.525kg

SINGAPORE - Baby Grace was due on Dec 20, but the little one decided to wait till precisely midnight on Christmas Day to start her new life.

The newborn, determined to be the impeccable Christmas baby, weighed in at 2.525kg. She was 48cm long.

Her mother Choi Joung Won, who is 38 and hails from Korea, gave birth at Mount Elizabeth Novena.

She has been married to Singaporean Mr Poh Chee Cheong, 41, for five years.

Ms Choi felt contractions on Christmas eve afternoon and entered the labour ward at 11.30pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Mr Poh was by his wife's side throughout the labour.

The family received a hamper from the hospital, which included flowers, balloons, milk powder and other baby products.