Christians re-enact solemn moment of the Last Supper

As part of its annual Maundy Thursday service, Reverend Rennis Ponniah, the Anglican Bishop of Singapore, washed the feet of 12 members of St Andrew's Cathedral.

The ceremony, which signifies humility and service, commemorates the Last Supper, during which Jesus Christ washed the feet of his apostles the day before he was crucified.

Maundy Thursday is followed by Good Friday, which marks the death of Christ on the cross, and Easter on Sunday, which celebrates his resurrection.

About 750 worshippers attended the service, which was held yesterday evening at the cathedral at City Hall.