Chingay parade to have nostalgic touch, feature performers from across Asia

SINGAPORE - This year's Chingay Parade will take viewers back in time, with a re-enactment of 1970s performances, such as The Blossom Flowers Ladies and Heavenly Blessings.

Adding to the nostalgia, local xinyao heavyweight Liang Wern Fook, famous for his hit song, Friendship Forever, will also take the stage.

An ensemble of international performers and performing groups have also been lined up for the parade, to be held on Feb 10 and 11.

The three-hour fiesta, taking place at the F1 Pit Building near the Singapore Flyer, will feature performing groups from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan.

The grand finale will showcase simulated weather effects, including rain and snow, while 1,000 members of the People's Association Youth Movement take centrestage.

On Thursday morning, Mr Nah Juay Hng, chairman of Chingay Parade Singapore 2017 EXCO and group director (engagement cluster-arts & culture) at People's Association, led reporters on a preview of performances by the international groups.

"The parade will showcase the friendship between Singapore and other performing countries", he said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be the guest-of-honour for the first parade on Feb 10, while President Tony Tan will grace the second show on Feb 11.

Other leaders such as Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will also attend.

The event, in its 45th year, is expected to draw a crowd of 160,000 people.