Chingay dazzles with colour and costumes

Performers splashed through a 360m by 3m waterway that is one of the features at this year's Chingay street parade, which is themed Soundwaves Chingay, WeCare Singapore. The three-hour spectacle last night at the F1 pit building featured multicoloured floats and dazzling costumes, and included contingents from neighbouring countries such as Cambodia and Indonesia. It was attended by about 80,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mrs Lee. The parade will be held tonight as well.