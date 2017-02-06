Chinese New Year treat for domestic helpers

She has helped prepare lo hei for her employer's family many times, and yesterday, domestic helper Lal Nun Sangi, 28, got to toss the traditional Chinese New Year salad for the first time.

Around 300 domestic helpers from Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka ushered in the Chinese New Year at an event organised by the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) at its clubhouse in Jalan Bukit Merah.

Miss Lal, who is from Myanmar and has been in Singapore for over four years, said: "I was always too shy to take part although my employers asked me to, because they had their own family members around. But here I get to do it with my 'family'."

Besides the free lunch and lo hei, the group of Fast Clubhouse members and domestic helpers were also treated to a traditional lion dance and received red packets courtesy of Fast's sponsors.

Some domestic helpers who participated in Fast's 2016 talent show, We Got Talent, also sang and danced to Chinese music as part of the festivities.



Ms Kanthi Junkeer, 56, a domestic helper from Sri Lanka, has been attending Fast's activities since August last year. She has worked in Singapore for 20 years and said it was interesting to learn about the culture and practices of Chinese New Year.

"It's different from our Sri Lankan New Year which falls in April," she said. "I visited Chinatown a few weeks back and it was so wonderful to see the lights, decorations and the shops selling all sorts of goodies."

Fast, a non-governmental organisation, was started in 2005 with the aim of providing training for domestic helpers, such as in eldercare and infant care, and mediation services.

Yesterday's event was organised to educate domestic workers about the festivities and let them understand and experience the traditions in multicultural Singapore, said guest of honour and Fast president Seah Seng Choon.

Said Mr Seah: "We have celebrations for each of the nationalities so that these helpers get to experience different practices of different nationalities.

"They get to have fun and, at the same time, learn about the different cultures so that if they move to new employers, they don't have a culture shock. This is also our way of showing them appreciation and Fast's gift to them."

