Children's Share-A-Gift wishes fulfilled, thanks to SPH staff

A hundred children who wished for presents as part of the Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift projecthad their wishes fulfilled at a party in the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) News Centre auditorium in Toa Payoh yesterday. Now in its 30th year, the year-end Share-A-Gift project focuses on fulfilling the "wishes" of the less fortunate. About 300 wishes from 12 children's charities were fulfilled by SPH management and staff, totalling about $20,000. This year's Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift project will run until Dec 31. Nearly 76 per cent of the wishes have so far been fulfilled.