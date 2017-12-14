Children get new toys for doing WeLL

Sisters Nur Qanitah Husna Md Saad, seven, and Nur Kamirah A'Lawiyyah, 11, were among 50 children who picked out new toys yesterday at Toys 'R' Us in Parkway Parade.

Kamirah chose a giant teddy bear and two keychains for herself and her mother, while Qanitah picked a small teddy bear and two dolls for herself and her cousin, and a Playdoh set for her older brothers.

The sisters had been sharing a worn-out teddy bear for the last four years. Each child was given a $50 budget, sponsored by ERA Realty Network's ERA Prime Group.

The children had shown exemplary character and attendance under the Henderson-Dawson "We Love Learning" (WeLL) programme, which targets children aged four to 12 from lower-income and single-parent families.

WeLL helps in education and building up character. MP Joan Pereira (in dress), whose Henderson-Dawson ward is part of Tanjong Pagar GRC, joined the children for the outing.