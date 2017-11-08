ChildAid tickets go on sale today

ChildAid 2017 performer Gisele Chiam, nine, working with assistant creative director Ben Tan, 28, on Monday to record a video that will be part of a multimedia segment of the show.

Gisele, who will be acting and singing, is one of the four main leads at the annual charity event. ChildAid 2017, now in its 13th edition, will be held on Nov 24 and 25 at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Sentosa.

Tickets for the public go on sale today. About 200 Category 3 tickets costing $20 each for the 7.30pm show on Nov 25 are available through the Sistic website at sistic.com.sg or by phone booking on 6348-5555.

Tickets for the Nov 24 show are sold out.

The concert benefits The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which gives an allowance to children from low-income families, and The Business Times' Budding Artists Fund, which gives financially disadvantaged children opportunities to explore the arts.