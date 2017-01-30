Chee Hong Tat visits SPH newsrooms

Mr Chee (right, in red shirt) in the ST newsroom last Saturday, accompanied by editor Warren Fernandez (third from right), political editor Zakir Hussain (partly hidden) and digital news editor Ernest Luis (in blue).
Published
1 hour ago

Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health Chee Hong Tat visited Singapore Press Holdings last Saturday to greet staff working on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Also on the visit was Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information Gabriel Lim.

At The Straits Times newsroom, Mr Chee was briefed by editor-in- chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media group and editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, political editor Zakir Hussain and digital news editor Ernest Luis on newsroom operations and the various multimedia approaches The Straits Times has been employing to engage readers.

He also visited Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Chee, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, told The Straits Times it is important for media companies to move in tandem with how readers turn to digital platforms, such as smartphones, for information, and deliver "high-quality news reports using a platform which is most convenient and accessible".

Lydia Lam

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2017, with the headline 'Chee Hong Tat visits SPH newsrooms'. Print Edition | Subscribe
