Charred body found in Aljunied Crescent bedroom, police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a flat in Aljunied, with a charred body found in a bedroom there after the flames were put out, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on Monday (Dec 4).

SCDF responded to a fire on the ninth floor at Block 99, Aljunied Crescent, at 2.17pm on Monday.

As the door was locked, SCDF conducted forced entry through the main door, while also gaining access into the burning bedroom through a window along the corridor.

The window panes of the bedroom had been shattered before SCDF arrived.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished with a water jet, SCDF said. A charred body was found inside.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

ST understands that cooking gas cylinders were found in the bedroom, and that neighbours said they heard a loud explosion before they detected the fire.

Residents in levels nine to 12 of the block were evacuated due to the fire.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 2.16pm.

"The body of a man was found lying motionless at a unit of the said block and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said the police spokesman. "Police are investigating the unnatural death."

