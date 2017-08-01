Charity event rolls off to good start

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife Mary rolling and appreciating decorative "sushi" at the Institute of Mental Health booth at Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group charity event in support of the President's Challenge 2017.

SPH has raised $213,888 for this year's event. The amount, raised through donations from the public and SPH staff, will benefit 52 charity organisations.

During yesterday's charity event - Embrace Volunteerism, Serve With A Heart - at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang presented the cheque to Dr Tan. The event comprised a volunteerism showcase and lunchtime concert.

The President's Challenge, a series of charity events to rally Singaporeans to raise funds for the social service sector, was launched in 2000.