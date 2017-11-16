Changi's Terminal 4 'model airport of the future' for budget airlines: AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes

SINGAPORE - AirAsia's flamboyant and tough-talking boss Tony Fernandes has held up Changi Airport's Terminal 4 as a model facility of the future for budget carriers.

The airline group, which moved into the new terminal on Nov 7, will use its experience at T4 to study how similar processes and systems can be replicated at other airports where AirAsia operates from, Mr Fernandes told reporters in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 16).

At T4, there is extensive use of technology, including self-service check-ins and other passenger processes, that not only boosts overall capacity but can also yield up to 20 per cent in manpower savings.

Unlike the other three terminals at Changi, T4 offers travellers a start-to-end automated process, from check-in to boarding.

Mr Fernandes said: "Moving to T4 is another step in our journey to become a digital airline."

The airline has already embarked on a series of measures to enhance its pre-flight, inflight and post-flight experiences, for example, with a loyalty programme and an online shopping portal.

AirAsia also plans to work with partners to develop a secure entry system for "trusted travellers", to speed up immigration at airports within Asean through collaboration with airports and government agencies.

"Now, working with Changi Airport Group (CAG), we are moving on to the digitalisation of our airport experience", he said.

The improved savings and efficiencies from the self-service options at T4 align perfectly with AirAsia's quest to maintain the lowest cost structure as well as seamless travel, which means lower fares for guests and more traffic for Changi.

Mr Fernandes said: "We couldn't be more pleased to work with a world-class airport operator like CAG, who understands the power of going digital to take the airport experience to the next level."

There are now nine airlines operating at T4 - the AirAsia group's four airlines, Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, Korean Air, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

Last year, low-cost carriers accounted for about 30 per cent of Changi's total passenger traffic. AirAsia Group is the largest foreign airline group in Singapore.

From two flights a day to Bangkok when it started operating at Changi Airport, the AirAsia group now offers 40 flights daily and 280 flights weekly from Singapore to 15 destinations across Asean.