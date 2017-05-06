Changi's T4 to have heritage zone and 80 outlets to eat and shop

When Changi Airport opens Terminal 4 later this year, travellers and visitors will be able to eat and shop at more than 80 outlets - about a quarter of which are new to the airport.

The outlets include home-grown footwear label Pazzion, British retailer WHSmith, and Tiger's Den - which serves bar food and light snacks - as well as Treasures Yi Dian Xin by Imperial Treasure, which serves dim sum.

Terminal 4 will also feature a heritage zone, inspired by Peranakan shophouses around Singapore, which is designed to take passengers back in time as they shop and dine, Changi Airport Group said yesterday.

This zone will house familiar brands Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly Wang, with heritage-themed interior design and furnishings to invoke a sense of nostalgia in passengers.

For the first time at Changi Airport, two core duty-free categories - liquor and tobacco, and cosmetics and perfumes - will be combined and operate in a single integrated duty-free zone in the transit area.

Terminal 4, located on the site of the former Budget Terminal, will be able to handle up to 16 million passengers a year.

This will be located just after centralised immigration and security screening.

Inside the transit area, there will be a cluster of 11m-high outlets, with visually impactful storefront designs, the airport said.

Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group's executive vice-president (commercial), said: "T4 marks an exciting phase of growth for Changi Airport, and we are using the opportunity to celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience for our passengers."

Cathay Pacific, AirAsia, Korean Air and Vietnam Airlines are among the carriers that will operate from the new facility.

For the first time at Changi Airport, self-service initiatives covering procedures from check-in to aircraft boarding will be implemented terminal-wide at T4. These are meant to enhance passenger experience and make the running of the terminal more efficient.

In addition to the two-storey passenger terminal building, the development of Terminal 4 includes two multi-storey carparks providing 1,700 parking spaces and a two-storey taxi holding area.

There are also three vehicular and pedestrian bridges spanning Airport Boulevard to create new access to Terminal 4.

A 68m-high control tower has also been built to enhance air traffic controllers' management of aircraft movements in the apron and taxiways around the terminal.