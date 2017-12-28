Changi's crown Jewel scales new heights

Work on Jewel Changi Airport is moving ahead at full-speed, with construction workers seen scaling its external facade on Tuesday. The complex is scheduled to open in early 2019, and will have five storeys above ground and five basement levels, with a total gross floor area of about 134,000 sq m.

All terminals at Changi Airport and departure gates will be connected to the complex and be within walking distance. Jewel Changi Airport will have aviation and travel-related facilities, as well as some 300 retail and food and beverage outlets. It will also house one of Singapore's largest indoor collections of plants, over about 22,000 sq m.

The Forest Valley, a five-storey garden, will be one of Jewel's centrepiece attractions. There will also be a 40m-high Rain Vortex at the central core of the complex, which will have a light-and-sound show every night. The Canopy Park, on the topmost level of Jewel, will have play attractions, gardens, walking trails and dining outlets.