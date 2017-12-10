Changing life stories through technology

I use social media all the time. I love "aesthetic" tea posts on Instagram, the moving GIFs on Tumblr and "vlogs" (video blogs) on YouTube.

The two causes featured today - The Codette Project and Youth-In-Form - show that technology can also be harnessed for a greater cause.

The Codette Project uses technology to bridge the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related fields, where there are more men than women. Meanwhile, Youth-In-Form bridges the information gap between neighbourhood and elite schools via an online platform that gives neighbourhood school students access to inspiring alumni.

In this sense, technology can change the lives of these social groups and help them rewrite their stories. Harnessing its power can open doors for those who might have been on the margins.

So, beyond posting photographs, tweeting quick thoughts or watching YouTube videos, technology can wield an influence that goes beyond me and myself.

These people have paved the way by using it to help other social groups "code" their lives, rewrite their personal narratives and change their stories.

The possibilities are endless.