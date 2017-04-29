Changi shoppers stand to win $1 million and a brand new S90 Volvo in airport's biggest retail promotion

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has given its popular 'Be a Changi Millionaire' retail promotion an extra high octane boost this year.

On top of the cash prize, travellers and visitors who shop at the airport also stand to win an all-new Volvo S90 T5 luxury sedan which comes without a certificate of entitlement.

This is the biggest retail promotion in any airport in the world.

To qualify for the big prizes, shoppers have to spend at least $50 in a single receipt between May 4 and Oct 31.

One finalist will be picked each month for the $1 million draw. A seventh finalist will be picked from qualifying shoppers on iShopChangi - Changi Airport's online shopping portal (www.iShopChangi.com) - and an eighth finalist will be drawn from the Platinum members of the Changi Rewards loyalty programme.

To stand a chance to win the Volvo, shoppers have to make purchases worth more than $500 in accumulated spend in a single day.

Six monthly finalists will be selected to enter the draw for a chance to drive away the luxury sedan, which is from Volvo's premium sedan range featuring a turbocharged engine and 8-speed Geartronic transmission.

It is possible the same person could qualify for both draws and walk away with both prizes.

"We are always looking at how to inject more buzz and excitement for our shoppers and with the introduction of the all-new Volvo S90 T5 luxury sedan as an additional prize on top of the million dollars, Changi Airport shoppers now have even more chances to win and to win big," said Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group's executive vice-president (commercial).

To build up the excitement, four spanking all-new Volvo S90 sedans will be on display at the 'Be a Changi Millionaire' event sites in all of Changi's terminals for the entire period of the six-month promotion.

The final face-off will be conducted in front of a live audience in early 2018.

All finalists will each win a three-night hotel stay in Singapore. Those who qualify for the $1 million cash prize draw will each receive $5,000 in cash, while those in the car draw will receive $1,000.

The campaign - now in its eighth edition - attracted close to 1.2 million entries from participants globally last year.