The Changi Naval Base is getting a new name, in tribute to one of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) earliest ships.

From May 15, "RSS Singapura" will be added, making it "RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base".

The RSS Singapura was used by the RSN, known as the Singapore Naval Volunteer Force then, as its headquarters from 1966 to 1968, when the former Japanese minelayer was berthed at Telok Ayer Basin.

