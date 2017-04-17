Changi Airport, SIA and STB jointly invest $33.75m to promote Singapore as a travel destination

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will take an ongoing joint partnership, aimed at promoting inbound travel, to new heights.

Under a renewed three-year partnership, the three parties will jointly invest $33.75 million - the highest-ever amount to promote Singapore as an attractive travel destination.

The partnership's joint marketing efforts will focus on promoting Singapore as a stopover or twinning destination - where travellers visit Singapore and another destination during the same trip - to travellers globally.

This augments the previous approach of targeting only travellers from specific long-haul markets such as the United States and Europe.

Another focus area for the partnership is the broadening of a marketing programme to woo business and Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) visitors.

The partnership will also refresh the Free Singapore Tour, which provides transfer passengers with a free taste of Singapore's offerings.

The scheme will be expanded to include more authentic experiences curated based on travellers' interests, such as a foodie tour where participants get to sample a popular local delight.

The Free Singapore Tour has been well-received, pulling in 59,000 passengers last year, up 8 per cent from the previous year.

CAG's chief executive officer Lee Seow Hiang said, "By collaborating closely with airlines and the travel industry, we can grow passenger segments, such as Mice and transfer passengers.

"With encouraging results from the current partnership, this second collaboration strengthens all parties' efforts to raise awareness of Singapore as a stopover point and as a destination. We look forward to continue working with SIA and STB, leveraging on our strengths to pursue sustainable traffic growth in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Mr Goh Choon Phong, SIA's chief executive, said the partnership reflects the airline's commitment to further developing its home base at Changi Airport and promote Singapore as an exciting tourist destination.

STB's chief executive Lionel Yeo said the collaboration "is a powerful one that has helped to boost Singapore's tourism growth in recent years".

"The renewal of this partnership reflects our confidence that we can continue to cooperate fruitfully to better serve our visitors and drive tourism outcomes," he said