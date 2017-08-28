Changi Airport handled 5.42 million passengers in July, a 4.5% increase from a year ago

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport handled 5.42 million passengers in July, a 4.5 per cent increase against the same month a year ago.

Aircraft movements increased by 3.6 per cent to 31,910 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput grew by 11.2 per cent year-on-year to reach 179,550 tonnes.

For the month of July, all regions recorded growth in passenger traffic, Changi Airport Group said on Monday (Aug 28).

India, Changi's sixth largest country market year-to-date, saw passenger traffic grow by 16 per cent - the seventh consecutive month of double-digit growth.

Among Changi's top 20 country markets, Germany, United Arab Emirates and United States also achieved double-digit growth in July.

Other developments during the month include Singapore Airlines increasing services to Melbourne and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

New restaurants and shops have also opened. In the public areas, Cards n Such and See's Candies, a dual concept store which sells gifts, chocolates and treats, has opened at Terminal 2's departure check-in hall.

For technology geeks, e-Gadget (Basement 2, T3) and Gadget-Plus (departure check-in hall, T2), now offer a variety of electronics ranging from cameras, sound systems to tablets.

In the transit areas, fashion retailer Giordano has opened its fourth airport store in T3. Local brand Bee Cheng Hiang, which sells traditional barbecued meat, has also commenced operations at T1.

As at Aug 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide. With more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 90sec.