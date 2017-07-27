Changi Airport handled 5.21 million passengers in June, 7.7% more than a year ago

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport handled 5.21 million passengers in June, a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase. Passenger numbers were boosted by growth across all regions, Changi Airport Group said on Thursday (July 27).

Among the airport's top 10 country markets, India - leading the gainers since February this year - clocked a strong 25 per cent year-on-year growth, while traffic to and from Vietnam grew by 12 per cent.

Bangkok was Changi's busiest route for the month, followed closely by Kuala Lumpur.

For the first six months of this year, passenger traffic increased by 5.7 per cent to 30.4 million passengers, supported by growth in traffic to and from South-east Asia, North-east Asia and South Asia.

India was the fastest growing among Changi's top 10 country markets for this period, with more than two million passengers travelling between the two countries.

Aircraft movements in June rose 5.4 per cent to 30,920 landings and take-offs. For the six months from January to June, the growth was 3 per cent.

Cargo shipments in June grew by 5.5 per cent to reach 172,040 tonnes, compared with the same period last year. The increase for the January to June period was 6.8 per cent.

As at July 1 this year, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide.

With more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 90 seconds.

The numbers are set to increase with strong growth projected in the demand for air travel, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

To cope with the higher traffic, Changi Airport will open Terminal 4 later this year. It will be able to handle up to 16 million passengers a year, which will bring the airport's total passenger handling capacity to 82 million passengers a year.