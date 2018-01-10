Changes to law on detention without trial

A law that allows detention of criminal suspects without trial will be changed to set out a list of offences under its ambit, including unlicensed moneylending, drug trafficking and organised crime.

The Bill, tabled yesterday in Parliament, aims to set out clearly the scope of the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act and clarify the powers of the Home Affairs Minister under the Act. It will also extend the lifespan of the Act for another five years, starting on Oct 21 next year. Introduced in 1955, the Act lapses after five years unless it is renewed. It has been extended 13 times.

Laws governing charities were also amended yesterday to give the Commissioner of Charities enhanced powers, among other things.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS, HOME:

Detention without trial: Offences to be listed

Some lawyers worried about how Act will be used

Stricter regulation of charities, online fund-raisers

Singapore voted for 'peace and stability' on Jerusalem issue

New laws to beef up governance of co-op societies

Personal income tax: Total paid by top 20% doubled in last decade

Community plays key role in protecting the vulnerable

MOE kindergartens may lead to pre-school admission stress: MPs

Charity rule changes can help separate wheat from chaff