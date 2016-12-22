Changes in 3 permanent secretary appointments on Jan 1

SINGAPORE - Three top public servant will see changes in their portfolios from Jan 1, 2017, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Thursday (Dec 22).

Mr Ng How Yue, 46, who is the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Law, will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health concurrently on Jan 1, 2017.

He will work with the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Mr Chan Heng Kee, to support the ministry's priorities and programmes, said the PSD.

In another change, Mr Aubeck Kam, 46, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Manpower, will relinquish his concurrent appointment of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Communications and Information on Jan 1, 2017.

Mr Gabriel Lim, 40, who is now the Second Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Communications and Information, will be redesignated as permanent secretary for the ministry.

He will relinquish his post as chief executive officer of the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Mr Ng and Mr Lim have both been principal private secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Ng was appointed to the post in 2008 and Mr Lim succeeded him in 2011.

Mr Kam was appointed Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information in November 2012, and concurrently Permanent Secretary for Manpower in May 2016.