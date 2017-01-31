Change of editor for Shin Min Daily News

Shin Min Daily News, one of two evening Chinese-language newspapers owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), will see a change in leadership at the helm next month.

Current editor Pan Cheng Lui, 62, is set to retire on Feb 24 after working at SPH for the past 37 years.

Mr Choo Chee Wee, 48, the paper's associate editor, will succeed him on Feb 25.

Mr Pan, who joined the now-defunct Nanyang Siang Pau as a journalist in 1980, went on to serve in various leadership roles over the years, including as associate local news editor at Lianhe Wanbao and as senior executive editor at Lianhe Zaobao. He took on the editorship of Shin Min in 2011.

Thanking Mr Pan for his years of "outstanding" service, Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese Media Group, said in a statement yesterday: "He made significant contributions to the Singapore cultural scene in the years when he led Zaobao Fukan (ZBNow).

"Subsequently, under his steady leadership, Shin Min Daily News has maintained a strong readership, despite the challenges of a digital era. On behalf of the Chinese Media Group, I wish him good health and happiness in his retirement."

Mr Pan's successor, Mr Choo, has been with SPH since December 1990 and has held various appointments - including as executive editor of the evening dailies' Central Integrated Newsroom and Lianhe Wanbao's executive editor.

On his new appointment, Ms Lee said she was confident Mr Choo would be able to connect well with Shin Min's readers and strengthen the paper's content.

Mr Choo said his predecessor had built up a strong team at the paper and that he was "greatly honoured" to be taking over the helm.

"Shin Min has always been a paper for the heartlanders of our society. This year marks its 50th anniversary. We want to celebrate this milestone with our readers," he said.

"I am confident that, with the support of the team, Shin Min will be able to serve the needs of our readers well."

Lee Min Kok