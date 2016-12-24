Challenger store puts up 'wanted' poster of alleged shoplifters

SINGAPORE - IT retailer Challenger has placed "wanted" posters at its stores to deter shoplifters, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The faces of 15 people could be seen on a colour poster placed at the door of the Suntec City store. The word "Wanted" was printed prominently.

A store assistant told Shin Min that the poster is now displayed at all shops, and the photos were taken from closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He estimated that the Suntec City store saw about one or two cases of theft every six months.

There have been no cases since the poster was put up four months ago.

Businessman Mr Wang told the Chinese evening daily that the tactic could be effective, but the store should be wary of publishing the face of an innocent person.

Most felt that the potential embarrassment would deter would-be shoplifters, Shin Min said.