Chain collision involving at least four cars causes congestion along PIE

SINGAPORE - A chain collision involving at least four cars led to congestion along the Pan-Island Expressway that lasted for more than an hour on Thursday afternoon (Jan 18).

According to photos posted on Facebook, the collision occurred along the stretch of PIE towards Tuas, after the Thomson Road exit.

In a tweet at 4.18pm, the Land Transport Authority said the congestion continued until the Central Expressway exit towards the city.

The Straits Times understands that there were no injuries from the incident.