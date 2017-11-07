Celebrating Yishun's strong community spirit

Mr Lim Yow Hoon, 61, giving a massage at Yishun Park Hawker Centre on Sunday as part of a fringe activity for the exhibition, This Is Yishun. Mr Lim, who gives free massages to residents living near his provision shop, is one of several residents featured in a series of photo essays on everyday life in the estate that was displayed at the hawker centre over the weekend. The exhibition was curated by 25 photojournalism students from Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information. They wanted to celebrate Yishun's strong community spirit and present the estate in a different light, following recent negative news about the place, such as cat killings and feuding taxi drivers. The exhibition also featured a group of teenage BMX riders who spend up to 12 hours a day practising at a skatepark in Yishun Street 81 during the school holidays.