Celebrate science at the one-north Festival

Move aside, palm-reading.

Director of FxMedia Joeie Oon shows how the Internet of Screens can extract and display a person's gender, apparent age, as well as mood by using a camera to read his face.

The device can be used by companies to display advertisements and record reactions.

It was on show at one of the 50 booths at the one-day Media Exploits event on Wednesday, organised by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) commercialisation unit, Exploit Technologies.

The one-north Festival is open to the public today and tomorrow.

Besides the booths, there are also talks, workshops and open houses.

The festival at Biopolis - celebrating research, creativity, innovation and enterprise - will be open between 11am and 6pm.

While entry is free, online registration is required for some of the activities.

More information can be found here: https://onenorthfestival.sg